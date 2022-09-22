Introducing Lerin – A Luxury Athletic Apparel Brand
Lerin is excited to announce the launch of their company, an athletic apparel brand with a mission to create fashionable yet functional workout sets.
The most challenging part of this process was getting the clothes to a standard that I loved. Lerin has been two years in the making, and I would not release a product unless it was absolutely perfect”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I couldn’t find a workout outfit I wanted to wear,” Rachel Schultz, founder of Lerin stated. And with that, Lerin was born. Schultz has been in the fitness industry now for over 10 years as a marathon runner, trainer, brand ambassador and pilates studio owner. After years of wearing fitness apparel, Rachel grew frustrated by clothing that couldn’t perform in a high impact environment and decided it was time to create her own athletic apparel line. Lerin was launched on June 10th, 2022.
Lerin is designed to be stylish but also provide supportive function for high intensity workouts. The collection includes sets with mesh inserts, strappy sports bras, different sleeve lengths, color blocks and varying styles of pants, each designed to mix and match interchangeably. With the technological advances in fabric, there was an opportune time to produce a line that’s comfortable, combining functionality and has a sleek minimalist design.
“The most challenging part of this process was getting the clothes to a standard that I loved. Lerin has been two years in the making, and I would not release a product unless it was absolutely perfect,” Schultz said.
With hopes of bringing together women, Lerin has been hosting various fitness events where women can come and test out the clothing for themselves. The brand is all about inspiring women to feel confident in their workouts by providing a flattering outfit they can wear.
