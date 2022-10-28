Introducing Lerin: A Brand Loved by The Real Housewives

Submit Release
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerin, a Miami based athletic apparel brand, is a brand that has been seen on the Real Housewives' cast members Teddi Mellencamp and Nicole Martin. Both Mellencamp and Martin have shown themselves in the Olivia Top and Amy Leggings in Blue on their social media pages. This set has been one of Lerin's best selling sets for its buttery soft material and color.

Mellencamp was a previous star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while Martin is currently starring on The Real Housewives of Miami. Both Mellencamp and Martin live a healthy lifestyle and are very into fitness. Mellencamp is a Certified Nutrition/Wellness Coach & Trainer while Martin is a Anesthesiologist. They are often seen working out on the daily on social media inspiring their followers. Along the way, they also have shared a few of their favorite brands, including Lerin.

Both Mellencamp and Martin rave about the soft material of the clothing on their Instagram stories. Martin told followers on her story, “Workout set is one of my fav! It’s by @lerinusa" over a picture of her wearing the Olivia Top after working out in it. Mellencamp shared to her followers on her story as well saying, “LOVE these💕 Thank you @lerinusa @drnicolemartin" with a mirror picture wearing the Olivia Top and Amy Leggings. In response to Mellencamp, Martin reposted her story saying, “Yayy! Glad you liked them too! I love @lerinusa❤️ So soft!” Their stories were shown to their huge followings, 1 Million (Mellencamp) and 115K (Martin).

Lerin strives to create functional, yet fashionable clothing and stands behind its buttery soft material. The fabric is made up of 75% Nylon and 25% Spandex. We are excited to see that others out there are enjoying the clothing as well, especially the influential women of the Real Housewives' shows.

