IoT Tech Expo Europe Announces New Speakers

First speakers announced for IoT Tech Expo Europe in Amsterdam
IoT Tech Expo Europe is about to host another edition, attracting leaders from various sectors of the tech industry to Amsterdam.
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The event, taking place on September 26-27, 2023, at RAI, Amsterdam, brings together industry-leading technology companies, giving attendees the opportunity to discover the newest applications of IoT technology. With over 6,000 IoT enthusiasts expected, the event is sure to be one of the largest Internet of Things expos in the world. Previous editions of the event were attended by the representatives of such companies as: AWS, Bosch, Philips, Henkel, Nestlé, Unilever, Volvo, just to mention a few!
Get ready to experience a game-changing moment that will ignite your passion for the Internet of Things. IoT Tech Expo Europe has just announced the latest additions to their line-up of speakers, and we guarantee you won't want to miss out on their life-changing insights!
Newly announced speakers include:
• Mufeed Patel - Assistant Vice President - Data Scientist – Barclays
• Dr. Christina Yan Zhang - CEO - Metaverse Institute
• Robert Bakelaar - IoT Solution Architect - Royal Vopak
• Bhavdeep Magar - Principal Service Engineer – IOT Projects - BP
• Garima Singh - Chief Architect - Sandvik
• Oleg Polovynko - CIO - Kyiv City Council
• Nicolás Torralba - Head of IoT, Platforms & Digital Solutions - Airbus
The IoT Tech Expo offers a variety of presentations and panel discussions, led by industry experts and thought leaders. The sessions will cover a range of topics, including, Staying on Track with Digital Twins, Kyiv Digital Connecting Communities in a Time of War, Castrol Smart Monitor – IoT Innovation for Industrial and Marine Customers, IoT serving the Sustainability in Supply Chains, and many more. Attendees will gain valuable insights and practical knowledge that they can apply to their own businesses.
In addition to all the exciting presentations, the IoT Tech Expo will feature an impressive line-up of exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest IoT products and solutions, network with industry professionals, and gain valuable insights into emerging trends.
The event’s official networking party will take place at the Strandzuid Boathouse, next to the RAI, Amsterdam! The networking party will allow Gold and Ultimate pass holders to share the experiences of the day and will provide the opportunity to meet with existing and new business partners in a more relaxed setting, with free food and drinks provided.
Register now for the IoT Tech Expo and be inspired by these incredible speakers who are changing the game in the world of IoT.
