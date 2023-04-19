Flame Bearers Is Nominated for a Webby Award, and Voting Ends April 20

It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 14,000 entries received this year.”
— Jamie Mittelman
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamie Mittelman and her team at Flame Bearers are pleased to announce their podcast is nominated for Webby Award's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
category, and is also eligible to win a Webby People's Voice Award. Voting for the 27th Annual Webby Awards is underway until April 20.
Flame Bearers, the first global storytelling platform illuminates the unsung stories of resilient women Olympians & Paralympians. The team is encouraging voters to help raise awareness of reproductive freedom by casting their vote online to help increase Flame Bearer's chance of winning one or two prestigious Webby Awards.
"We envision a world where people feel more represented, empowered to show resolve as they face their future, and are enlightened about what the power of community can do” says Jamie Mittelman, Founder of Flame bearers. "We're honored to be recognized by the Webby’s and hope that this brings more attention to this topic given how much work there is yet to be done.”
Flame Bearers was founded in 2020 by Jamie Mittelman. We are a community driving positive change, building connections, and creating a space where women athletes feel valued and empowered to share their stories. We tell stories via podcast, video and live events, giving women Olympians & Paralympians a platform to share their trials and triumphs, discuss what life is like outside the games, what matters most to them, and bring unique perspectives to their stories.
Announced winners will be honored on April 25 in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street and they have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards' famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include NASA's "Houston We Have A Webby" and Drew Barrymore's "Social Media's a Wild Ride."
About The Webby Awards
Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 + countries worldwide this year. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is considered to be the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including websites, video, advertising, media and PR, and more.
The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, Canva, Verizon, Omidyar Network, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Podcast Movement, All Tech is Human, and AIGA.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.