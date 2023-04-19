Washington, OH, Boosts Efficiency and Data Accessibility with Permitting, Licensing, and Asset Management Software

Town of Washington, OH, citizens lacked digital access to submit permits and code violation complaints. Enter OpenGov permitting and code enforcement software.
OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy software and paper processes for the Township of Washington, OH, had its shortfalls. Staff worked from two databases, and the Township lacked resident engagement, work order management, and forecast expenditure data for assets. So officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on permitting, licensing, and asset management software.
The Township, located along Dayton’s southern border, had a long list of issues relating to its legacy software and lack of digital accessibility across several departments:
- The legacy software lacked a workflow configuration and didn’t allow for resident engagement.
- Staff needed to work out of two databases to gather historical data for a single property.
- The Township couldn’t easily push information to the County for subdivision review and issuance.
- Staff members lacked mobility in the field and instead processed information they gathered when they returned to the office.
- Teams needed a single solution for work orders to increase efficiency and the ability to integrate GIS data.
- Maintenance plans for key fleets and assets were reactive instead of proactive, making it difficult to forecast maintenance expenses down the line.
- It was difficult to keep leadership informed without easy access to data and reporting, and teams inherited knowledge was stored on paper.
OpenGov is not only able to migrate historical data from two databases into its single platform, but the solution also integrates with the Township’s GIS system, providing access for staff and customer use. Staff will be able to easily create workflows that mimic the Township’s processes. Once that is complete, customers will have access to a user-friendly online portal, where they can submit and pay for residential and commercial construction and accessory use permits. Teams will be able to use data to plan for asset capital expenditures and replacements, forecast maintenance expenses, and easily pull reports to keep leadership informed. Finally, the Township will be cleaner and safer thanks to the asset management and code enforcement software. Residents will be able to file complaints online, while code enforcement officials can issue violations online from the field and teams can issue work orders for asset repairs onsite.
The Township of Washington joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
