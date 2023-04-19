Apple TV+ debuts trailer for the highly anticipated new animated series “Frog and Toad”

Apple TV + Frog and Toad

Based on beloved Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning books, Premiering Friday, April 28

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Apple TV+ today released the trailer for “Frog and Toad,” the highly anticipated animated kids and family series based on the beloved Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning four-book series by Arnold Lobel, premiering on Friday, April 28.

Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common… but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!

The talented voice cast includes Academy Award winner Nat Faxon ("Our Flag Means Death," "The Connors") and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson ("The Simpsons," "Family Guy") as Frog and Toad, as well as appearances by Ron Funches ("Trolls"), Fortune Feimster ("Good Fortune," “Kenan”), Cole Escola ("At Home with Amy Sedaris"), Aparna Nancherla ("The Great North"), John Hodgman ("Up Here"), Yvette Nicole Brown ("Disenchanted," “Act Your Age”), Stephen Tobolowsky ("The Goldbergs"), Emmy Award nominee Tom Kenny ("SpongeBob SquarePants"), Selene Luna ("Coco"), Emmy Award nominee Margaret Cho (“Fire Island”) and Betsy Sodaro ("Duncanville").

“Frog and Toad” is based on the beloved Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning four-book series by Arnold Lobel published by HarperCollins Children’s Books. Emmy Award winner Rob Hoegee ("Stillwater," "Niko & the Sword of Light") serves as showrunner for the series and Emmy Award winning studio Titmouse (“Big Mouth,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “The Legend of Vox Machina”) produces the animation. Hoegee executive produces alongside Adrianne Lobel, Adam Lobel and Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski (“The Legend of Vox Machina”), Shannon Prynoski (“Fairfax”), Antonio Canobbio (“Arlo the Alligator Boy”), and Ben Kalina (“Big Mouth”).

The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year’s Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; star-studded animated adventure film “Luck” from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation; and, BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers.”

“Frog and Toad” will premiere alongside all-ages offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+, including the BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo,” BAFTA Award-winning “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” GLAAD Media Award nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” Emmy Award-winning “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater,” “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop, “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, “Sago Mini Friends,” Emmy Award-nominated “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, Emmy Award nominee “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show” and “Get Rolling with Otis.” Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt’s DGA and WGA Award nominated “Amber Brown,” DGA Award winner "Best Foot Forward," “Surfside Girls,” WGA Award winner “Life By Ella,” Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” from Sesame Workshop, and “Puppy Place.”

Also included are specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Emmy Award nominee “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy’s School,” Humanitas and Emmy Award nominee “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” Emmy Award-winning “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” and “For Auld Lang Syne,” and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 348 wins and 1,421 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.* For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.