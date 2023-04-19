Villas of Holmdel, N.J., to Feature ‘T Photos Boutique’ Picture and Art Sale April 23
Special event will be held 1 to 4 p.m. at the resort-like, 'concierge lifestyle' senior community 30 minutes from Staten Island, N.Y.STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A picture and art sale featuring “T Photos Boutique” will take place Sunday, April 23, at the Villas of Holmdel, N.J., a luxury senior community about a 30 minute drive from Staten Island, N.Y.
The special event will be held 1 to 4 p.m. on the ground floor of the performing arts great room in the resort-like, “concierge lifestyle” community at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel, N.J.
Kansas born and raised photographer Tyler Nunnally-Duck is a full-time high school teacher with two master’s degrees to her credit. Based in New Jersey, the educator is passionate about her art, specializing in tropical and coastal photography.
Nunnally-Duck’s work has been published in National Geographic, as well as local magazines, and is currently on display in Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal A.
T Photos Boutique products include an array of options, such as: Prints and framed photo artworks; calendars; greeting cards; stickers, and postcards.
ABOUT THE VILLAS
The Villas is a luxury senior living community with locations in Holmdel, N.J., and Manalapan, N.J., where you can take life to the next level, enjoy a host of high-end amenities, and embrace a concierge lifestyle.
Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.
Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, the luxurious community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services.
Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.
The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733. For information, or to schedule a tour, The Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 732-241-5554
The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-939-3158.
To learn more, visit VillasSeniorLivingNJ.com.
