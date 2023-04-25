Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) Honors Ethics and Compliance Community Standouts at 2023 BELA Impact Awards

Leading companies and individuals recognized for their contributions to advancing business integrity

Being a leader in ethics and compliance today takes dedication, inspiration, and collaboration. These qualities are hallmarks of the 2023 BELA Impact Award recipients” — evin McCormack, EVP & Executive Director, BELA

PHOENIX, U.S., UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing standards of ethical business practices, announced the recipients of the 2023 Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) Impact Awards. The awards went to six companies and three individual leaders within the BELA membership that exemplified extraordinary commitment to advancing community engagement, growth, and transformation.

"We are delighted to recognize these exceptional companies and leaders for their role in making the BELA community a place where sharing knowledge and expertise is at a premium are shared, and integrity is elevated across industries and geographies. Congratulations to the 2023 recipients,” said Kevin McCormack, Executive Vice President & Executive Director, BELA.

Capital One, Uber and VF Corporation each received the BELA Community Champion award for their outstanding content contributions to the BELA Member Hub, event participation, publications, mentorship, and peer-to-peer support.

"At Capital One, we dare to dream, disrupt and deliver a better way as we bring ingenuity, simplicity and humanity to banking. Central to this Mission is our corporate commitment to act ethically and responsibly in everything we do," said John T. Morton, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Ethics Officer, Capital One. "We are grateful to be recognized as a 2023 BELA Community Champion and congratulate the other organizations receiving this award."

“Uber connects communities safely, ethically, and sustainably by reimagining the way the world moves for the better. Being a BELA Community Champion is a high honor and reflects Uber's unwavering commitment to doing the right thing,” said Scott Schools, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Uber.

“At VF, we’re dedicated to making a positive impact on people and the communities and environments we all share. We find incredible value in coming together to share practices and insights that advance these efforts. We’re delighted to be recognized for our contributions and look forward to continuing to share, learn, and grow with the broader ethics and compliance community,” said Karin Johnson, Vice President, Ethics & Compliance, VF Corporation.

Ahold Delhaize, Booz Allen Hamilton and Capgemini each received the BELA Global Vanguard award for exemplary leadership in expanding the reach of BELA and advancing our mission to meet the needs of a global compliance and ethics community.

“Ahold Delhaize and its great local brands are committed to supporting ethics and integrity not only in our own operations but in our supply chains, with our customers, and in the communities we serve. We value the leadership of Ethisphere and the BELA community and we are grateful for the opportunity to add the collective voice of our over 400,000 associates around the world to this endeavor” said Nathan Prater, VP Global Compliance & Ethics, Ahold Delhaize.

“It’s an honor to receive this prestigious recognition for Booz Allen’s leadership in advancing business integrity,” said Allison Barlotta, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Booz Allen Hamilton. “Living our purpose – to empower people to change the world – requires a deep commitment to continuous improvement as our business grows and evolves. As we continue to invest in expanded training and resources, increased transparency, and data-informed decision-making across the enterprise, we are excited to share best practices across our E&C community as we collectively strive to serve our employees, clients, communities, and stockholders.”

“At Capgemini, we aim to keep our values at the heart of everything we do, and to always find the most ethical way forward. We see Ethisphere and BELA as partners, helping us achieve the ethical future we all want,”, said Anne-Violaine Monnié, Group Ethics Officer at Capgemini. “We’re honored to receive this award, and grateful for this recognition of our collective efforts to grow our ethics community.”

The BELA Beacon award recognizes individual leaders who have fostered the growth of the BELA community through their personal efforts and generosity in sharing their time and expertise. This year’s recipients of this award are Ben Bard, Vice President, Global Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Audit Executive for ADM; Sonal Basu, General Counsel and Vice President at Mindtree; and Scott Jensen, Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer at Qurate Retail Group.

“It's an honor to be recognized by BELA with this year's Beacon Award. One of the things I appreciate most about the ethics and compliance community and BELA in particular, is that it's exactly that - a genuine community - of caring and collaborative practitioners willing to share their knowledge and best practices. I've benefitted from peer benchmarking and enjoy the opportunity to pay it forward by sharing my own experiences with others. This community and these exchanges are incredibly valuable - they enable us to be more effective within our own organizations while strengthening ethical business practices across our shared, global business community,” said Ben Bard, Vice President, Global Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Audit Executive for ADM

"I feel incredibly humbled and privileged to have been recognized with the prestigious BELA Beacon Award," expressed Sonal Basu, VP and Global Head, Legal and Compliance, LTIMindtree Limited. “Being a part of the BELA community has been a priceless opportunity for me to network with and pick the brains of some of the most renowned experts in this industry. With the support of seasoned leaders and accomplished experts, I was able to learn and share the best practices while benefiting from their critical insights and practical takeaways. I'm grateful for this association and remain excited to contribute to this esteemed community."

“I’m honored to be among those selected for the BELA Beacon Award. I joined the BELA organization early on in my journey as a Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer and was immediately struck by the willingness of this community to help and support one another by sharing best practices, practical solutions, and real experiences. This is an incredibly giving group of people rich with experience and valuable perspectives. Their engagement inspired my engagement. And, while I am grateful to be recognized with this award, I am certain that I have received far more from the BELA community," Scott Jensen, Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer at Qurate Retail Group