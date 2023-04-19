Life Elements Best Selling Ache & Pain Stick Now Sold As CBD Muscle and Joint Relief

Life Elements has changed the name of its best-selling Ache & Pain product to CBD Muscle and Joint Relief
ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, US, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements has changed the name of its best-selling Ache & Pain product to CBD Muscle and Joint Relief as a first step in compliance to California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB) AB45 Rules and Regulations law.
Life Elements is the first company in the California Department of Public Health's Southern Region and second in the State to secure certification for Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp: Registration #117456. With this Certification & Authorization, Life Elements has a responsibility to lead in following the labeling practices outlined in AB45. This means that Life Elements Ache & Pain Stick will be sold under the new brand name CBD Muscle and Joint Relief.
The nature-based and hemp derived CBD ingredients have not changed. Life Element’s Muscle and Joint Relief stick continues to be the best, clean, sustainable, and one of the most efficacious CBD pain management products on the market. Key ingredients include Cannabidiol (Hemp CBD) Comfrey, Arnica, Turmeric, Cajeput, Copaiba and Honey with an herbaceous cinnamon and tea tree scent. Hand-crafted and blended to optimize the best formulative properties, the CBD Muscle and Joint Relief stick soothes soreness, tightness while enhancing recovery.
Available for purchase with a choice of different sizes and strengths, CBD Muscle and Joint Relief is available at www.lifeelements.com.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations.www.lifeelements.com
