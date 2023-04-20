IDScan.net Adds Jimmy Treuting, Seasoned New Orleans Entrepreneur, to Board of Directors

Strategic executive and passionate Southern Startup advocate, officially joins company Board
— Jimmy Treuting
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans-based technology company, IDScan.net is pleased to announce the appointment of Jimmy Treuting to its Board of Directors.
“Jimmy’s experience as a senior executive member of four separate company sales, gives him a unique, and exceptionally valuable perspective,” said IDScan.net CEO, Terry Slattery. “Adding someone to our board who has successfully scaled multiple organizations, and led a company through an IPO, will be a crucial element of our success as we look to rapidly scale.”
Treuting most recently serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Lumifi Cyber (formerly Datashield), a cybersecurity and SOC monitoring company that provides managed detection and response. Prior to joining Lumifi Cyber, Treuting led turnarounds in multiple established companies. He spent more than eight years at Vero and Nippon Telephone & Telegraph (NYSE: NTT), a Tokyo-based telecommunications conglomerate, ranked 55th in Fortune’s Global 500. At NTT, Treuting was President of multiple divisions and was responsible for more than $350mm in revenue. He also founded and was Chairman and CEO of Communique, a New Orleans based ISP which he managed from founding through acquisition. He also managed The Planet, a dedicated hosting company which was acquired by IBM in 2012, and continues to power parts of their cloud infrastructure.
“I’m thrilled to join the IDScan.net Board,” said Treuting. “The past two years have been an exciting time for the New Orleans tech scene, with multiple large exits. I look forward to helping guide IDScan.net as they join the next wave of local SaaS companies to fertilize our local market.”
IDScan.net finished 2022 with another year of strong growth in customer acquisition and technology innovation. The US-based team has already expanded more than 30% in Q1 2023. In April the team looks to streamline its marquee product, VeriScan, as well as announce a major rebrand and technology uplift of its digital identity verification API.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We have enhanced digital and physical environments for more than 6,500 customers including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Trader Joe’s, and Circa Casinos. For more information, visit www.idscan.net.
