Blockchain Expo Europe Announces New Speakers

Leaders from across the tech industry will soon flock to Amsterdam on 26th and 27th September for another edition of The Blockchain Expo Europe.

BRISTOL, UK, April 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The event brings together industry-leading technology companies, giving attendees the opportunity to discover the newest applications for Web3 for Enterprise. With over 6,000 enthusiasts expected, the event is sure to be one of the largest Blockchain expos in the world. Previous editions of the event were attended by the representatives of such companies as: Vodafone, Mastercard, Coca-Cola, Warner Bros, Digishares, just to mention a few!Get ready to experience a game-changing moment that will ignite your passion for all things Blockchain. Blockchain Expo Europe has just announced the latest additions to their line-up of speakers, and we guarantee you won't want to miss out on their life-changing insights!Newly announced speakers include:• Maximus Ndaboka, Global Enterprise Data Management Transformation Manager - PepsiCo• Konstantinos Adamos, Lead Legal Counsel (Crypto) - Revolut• Dr. Esther Teuber, Senior Legal Counsel / Intrapreneur Digital Assets / Strategy & Innovation – ABN AMRO Bank N.V• Mark Sage, Executive Director – AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA)• Marloes Pomp, Coordinator International Network ELSA labs – Nederlandse Al CoalitieThe Blockchain Expo offers a variety of presentations and panel discussions, led by industry experts, and thought leaders. The sessions will cover a range of topics, from Web3 for Enterprise, Blockchain for Business, Crypto, Tokens, Defi and Digital Assets, Metaverse & Web3 Apps & gaming. Attendees will gain valuable insights and practical knowledge that they can apply to their own businesses.In addition to all the exciting presentations, the Blockchain Expo will feature an impressive line-up of exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest products and solutions, network with industry professionals, and gain valuable insights into emerging trends.The event’s official networking party will take place at the Strandzuid Boathouse , next to the RAI, Amsterdam! The networking party will allow Gold and Ultimate pass holders to share the experiences of the day and will provide the opportunity to meet with existing and new business partners in a more relaxed setting, with free food and drinks provided.Register now for the Blockchain Expo and be inspired by these incredible speakers who are changing the game in the world of Blockchain.