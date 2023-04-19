Treasure Isle Selected for Distribution by Prestigious Literary Supplier, Baker & Taylor

Children's author, Catherine Corcoran

Treasure Isle will be available in bookstores worldwide

AUSTIN, TX, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning children’s book, Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot will be distributed internationally by the prestigious literary supplier, Baker & Taylor.

Founded in 1828, Baker & Taylor is the leading supplier of library content, software and services to public and academic libraries in the United States. The company partners with more than 5,000 libraries and numerous publishers to advance literacy in communities worldwide.

Treasure Isle’s author, Ms. Corcoran, said, “We are delighted to have been selected for distribution by Baker & Taylor, a company that began distributing its books by horse-drawn carriage and 200 years later is the country’s leading literary supplier.

“This partnership cements Treasure Isle’s status as a beloved storytime favorite for children and their families. It’s very exciting to know that the book will be available to young readers around the world.”

In 2022, Treasure Isle’s writing and illustrations were celebrated with Gold award wins in the Moonbeam Children’s Book Award, the Wishing Shelf Book Award and the Purple Dragonfly Award.

Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot is published by Land Ahoy Press and is available at https://treasureislebook.com, at Walmart, and in bookstores across the country.

About Treasure Isle

Treasure Isle is a children’s picture book written by Catherine Corcoran and illustrated by Natalie Lundeen. The book is the recipient of gold medal awards from the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards, the Wishing Shelf Book Award and the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards. Treasure Isle received five star reviews from Reedsy Discovery and Readers’ Favorite and is described as “an entertaining bedtime story with swashbuckling fun and delightful images” by prestigious literary critic Kirkus Reviews. In 2023, Treasure Isle was selected by the Duchess of York for her beloved YouTube channel, Storytime With Fergie and Friends. Treasure Isle is distributed worldwide by Baker & Taylor and Ingram. To find out more, visit https://treasureislebook.com