Treasure Isle Now Available at Walmart

Treasure Isle is now available at Walmart.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning children’s book, Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot, is now available at Walmart, putting the book in front of an audience of more than 120 million monthly frequent shoppers and loyal customers.

The top-selling story has quickly become a bedtime favorite to children across the country, including young treasure enthusiasts in Alaska and Hawai’i.

Commenting on the news, Treasure Isle’s author, Catherine Corcoran, said, “It has always been our goal to make Treasure Isle easily accessible to children everywhere. While it is a ‘fantastically fun adventure’, the book is a reminder that we can achieve great things with the support of our best friends, and that there really is no place like home.

“Walmart’s brand power and nationwide distribution network will allow us to find that special place on little bookshelves and in little hearts across America.”

Treasure Isle’s appeal has not only been felt nationally, but internationally.

Last month, more than 10,000 young readers and their families tuned in to see Sarah, Duchess of York reading Treasure Isle on her popular YouTube channel, Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot is published by Land Ahoy Press and is available at https://treasureislebook.com, at Walmart, on Amazon and everywhere good books are sold.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity.

About Treasure Isle

Treasure Isle is a children’s picture book written by Catherine Corcoran and illustrated by artist Natalie Lundeen. The book is the recipient of gold medal awards from the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards, the Wishing Shelf Book Award and the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards. Treasure Isle received five star reviews from Reedsy Discovery and Readers’ Favorite and is described as “an entertaining bedtime story with swashbuckling fun and delightful images” by prestigious literary critic Kirkus Reviews. In 2023, Treasure Isle was selected by the Duchess of York for her beloved YouTube channel, Storytime With Fergie and Friends. To find out more, visit https://treasureislebook.com