Children’s Author Celebrates Read Across America with Texas Students

Land Ahoy! Catherine Corcoran reads to students at Wilshire Elementary in Texas.

Treasure Isle captivates young readers at Wilshire Elementary, San Antonio

Award-winning author, Catherine Corcoran, visited Wilshire Elementary, Texas, for Read Across America, engaging with students on the importance of developing their reading and writing skills. Ms. Corcoran read and signed copies of her children's book, Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot.

Read Across America, held in March each year, celebrates the joy of reading and encourages children to put away tablets and smartphones and spend time with books, in a fun and interactive way.

Ms. Corcoran, said, “It was a pleasure to spend time with Wilshire’s youngest readers. The children celebrated with a series of engaging events during the week, including dress up days, activities and reading aloud.” Ms. Corcoran marked Read Across America at Saint Joseph School in Needham, MA in 2022.

Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot is published by Land Ahoy Press and is available at https://treasureislebook.com, at Walmart, on Amazon and everywhere good books are sold.

About Treasure Isle

Treasure Isle is a children’s picture book written by Catherine Corcoran and illustrated by Natalie Lundeen. The book is the recipient of gold medal awards from the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards, the Wishing Shelf Book Award and the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards. Treasure Isle received five star reviews from Reedsy Discovery and Readers’ Favorite and is described as “an entertaining bedtime story with swashbuckling fun and delightful images” by prestigious literary critic, Kirkus Reviews. In 2023, Treasure Isle was selected by the Duchess of York for her beloved YouTube channel, Storytime With Fergie and Friends. To find out more, visit https://treasureislebook.com