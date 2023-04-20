Turkey Hill Experience Continues Commitment to the Autism Community with Certified Autism Center™ Recertification

Since autism certification in 2019, Turkey Hill Experience has constantly worked to enhance its accessibility offerings to serve autistic guests better.

COLUMBIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) in 2019, Turkey Hill Experience has constantly worked to enhance its accessibility offerings to better serve autistic guests. In celebration of Autism Acceptance Month, Turkey Hill Experience recently has completed the CAC recertification process which includes ongoing staff training with new learnings and best practices to build understanding and ways to enhance the guest experience for autistic and sensory guests.

Along with the CAC™ designation, the Turkey Hill team has continued their excitement and commitment to the accessibility program including offering sensory bags and designated low sensory areas to help bring a sense of calm if the environment becomes overwhelming or causes too much excitement. The bags are filled with fidget toys, noise reduction headphones, and sunglasses.

“We are committed to providing an inclusive environment for all guests” said Bob Adams, Manager. “It is important for us continue our commitment to our certification to strengthen our positive workplace culture and connections with guests.”

IBCCES recognized that many autistic individuals and their families have limited travel and recreation options where they feel safe and welcomed. In response to this need, IBCCES created training and certification programs specifically for attractions, hotels, zoos, aquariums, and other recreational locations. With 1 in 6 people having a sensory need or sensitivity(https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5733937/) and 1 in 36 children diagnosed with autism in the United States(https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/72/ss/ss7202a1.htm?s_cid=ss7202a1_w), the demand for more trained and certified options is at an all-time high. The Turkey Hill Experience has been committed to this program which ensures concrete steps are in place to the attraction can enhance the visitor experience and welcome new autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors who can enjoy a more inclusive environment.

“I enjoy working at Turkey Hill Experience because of the commitment shown to accommodate guests” said Nancy Kulman, team member. “Throughout the years, our team has grown a stronger understanding of how to better accommodate guests and give a better experience for families and autistic individuals.”

“We're thrilled to see Turkey Hill steadfast dedication to accommodate and serve all guests’ needs including autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors. With the team’s emphasis on improving accessibility, our programs offer long-lasting assistance and resources to ensure that everyone who visits Turkey Hill can have fun and make cherished memories,” shared IBCCES board chairman, Myron Pincomb.

Turkey Hill Experience is located near other Certified Autism Centers™ making it a convenient destination for families or individuals looking to visit multiple autism-certified attractions. Visit AutismTravel.com to see all the certified options.

About Turkey Hill Experience

Turkey Hill Experience is the official visitors center for Turkey Hill. Located in Columbia, PA only 6 miles from where Turkey Hill produces ice cream and beverages, Turkey Hill Experience is an attraction that focuses on family fun. Guests can walk through the step-by-step process of how Turkey Hill makes ice cream, and even make an ice cream flavor of their own. Guests can also walk into the world of tea, being able to taste Turkey Hill iced teas, and try teas from all around the world. For more information on Turkey Hill Experience, visit www.turkeyhillexperience.com or follow Turkey Hill Experience on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Turkey Hill

Turkey Hill is the fourth largest premium ice cream brand and one of the leading refrigerated iced tea brands in the nation. In 2019, the Turkey Hill facility, in Conestoga PA, made the switch to 100 percent renewable energy, drawing clean, sustainable power from nearby hydroelectric dams and two wind turbines. For more information about Turkey Hill, its products and its environmental commitment, visit www.turkeyhill.com or follow Turkey Hill on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or the Turkey Hill Nation.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are the only training and certification programs recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.