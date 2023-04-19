World TB Day: LTE Medical Solutions Offers Free TB Screenings with Revolutionary Mobile X-Ray Clinics

LTE TB Screening offering Patient hopeful for free TB Screening Man in Traditional clothing at TB day 2023

LTE Medical Solutions offered free TB screenings using innovative mobile X-Ray units in Rustenburg on World TB Day, identifying 21 symptomatic patients.

PRETORIA, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking World TB Day, LTE Medical Solutions, a division of Vertice, demonstrated its commitment to eradicating tuberculosis (TB) in remote and underserved communities by offering free TB screenings at Tlhabane Stadium in Rustenburg. The event, themed "Yes! We can end TB!", saw 152 participants screened, with 21 TB symptomatic patients identified. According to the WHO, the theme for 2023 aims to inspire hope and encourage high-level leadership, increased investments, faster uptake of new WHO recommendations, adoption of innovations, accelerated action and multisectoral collaboration to combat the TB epidemic.

The successful initiative utilized LTE Medical Solutions' innovative ultra-portable Kia K2500 mobile X-Ray unit, showcasing the company’s ability to bring high-quality diagnostic imaging services directly to the people in hard-to-reach areas. LTE Medical Solutions’ ground-breaking mobile X-Ray clinics, including the rugged Toyota Land Cruiser and versatile X-Pod units, exemplify the company's determination to provide funders with a range of TB screening solutions that can be seamlessly implemented into future TB case finding projects.

LTE Medical Solutions' mobile clinics are equipped with cutting-edge technology, such as the Lynx-HCF cloud-based Monitoring and Evaluation (EMR) software system, which streamlines patient data management and analysis processes. This enables healthcare professionals to deliver faster, more accurate TB screening and detection services.

The company's comprehensive TB software Care Plan offers a fully integrated solution, combining Lynx-HCF (Monitoring and Evaluation), CAD AI (QureAi), PACS, and CRRS (Central Radiology Reporting System). Successfully deployed in numerous Global Fund and USAID projects, this powerful software enhances operational efficiency and streamlines data management.

LTE Medical Solutions is steadfast in its mission to make TB testing accessible and convenient for everyone. By leveraging advanced medical technology and expertise, the company aims to locate missing TB patients in remote and underserved areas, providing vital medical care and support.

Join LTE Medical Solutions in their quest to end TB by visiting www.lte-ms.com or reaching out to info.lte@vertice.co.za for more information about their offerings. Together, we can create a world free of TB.

About LTE Medical Solutions:

LTE Medical Solutions, a division of Vertice, is a pioneer in delivering innovative medical solutions that improve patient outcomes and increase access to healthcare services in remote and hard-to-reach areas. With a relentless focus on early detection and treatment of TB, the company's trailblazing technology and mobile X-Ray clinics are forging a path to healthier, safer communities for all.

