Voluntary Male Circumcision Mobile clinic exceed expectations.

VMMC Mobile Clinic Outside view

VMMC IntraHealth - Outside View

VMMC Mobile Clinic Operating room

VMMC IntraHealth - Operating room

"The LTE team is proud to be part of this innovative project and are committed in the fight against HIV and TB. We strive to improve the lives of people and communities".”
— Dr Ferreira, CEO of LTE Medical Solutions

PRETORIA, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) is one of the most powerful and cost-effective HIV prevention tools. It has been shown to reduce the risk of acquiring HIV by a significant amount. VMMC is a cost-saving intervention, eliminating the healthcare burden of lifelong HIV treatment among those protected from infection.

In 2019, LTE delivered three mobile Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision (VMMC) clinics to IntraHealth Tanzania as part of the Tohara Plus project. These custom mobile surgical units have procedure, examination, and consulting rooms.

Dr Ferreira, CEO of LTE Medical Solutions commented that “the LTE team is proud to be part of this innovative project and are committed in the fight against HIV and TB. We strive to improve the lives of people and communities”

The procedure room operates as a professional clinical environment that is fitted with 3 private theater beds for a maximum throughput of clients. The clinic has all the amenities of a brick-and-mortar facility the added value of being mobile. LTE has provided technical support throughout the project to ensure longevity and optimal functionality.

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic threatened to halt all of the project’s VMMC activities, but Tohara’s team quickly adjusted their approach, and proceeded to achieve and exceeded their goals.

The team’s achievements include:
• 186,014 males were provided with VMMC services; a 117% success rate based on the adjusted targets.
• 184,215 (99%) clients returned for a post-circumcision follow-up appointment within 14 days of their procedure.
• 91.6% of clients came for their second follow-up visit.

These clinics are making a difference, even with the added challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. They achieved 117% of the Tohara Plus project’s target in 2020, providing over 186,000 adolescent and adult men in Tanzania’s northern regions of Mara, Mwanza, Shinyanga, and Simiyu with voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) services, which lower men’s risk of acquiring HIV through heterosexual intercourse by around 60%.

LTE Medical Solutions - IntraHealth Tanzania

Voluntary Male Circumcision Mobile clinic exceed expectations.

