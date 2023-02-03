LTE Supports THINK and MatCH in TB Battle with Innovative Mobile X-Ray Solutions under USAID Grant

Ultra portable X-Ray clinic for Maternal, Adolescent and Child Health Institute Panelvan base X-Ray clinic for TB & HIV Investigative Network Inside view of Mobile clinic

LTE equips THINK & MatCH with mobile X-Ray clinics for TB screening via USAID grant. Efficient case management & data reporting.

LTE provides efficient mobile X-Ray clinics to THINK & MatCH as part of USAID TB LON-SAFT. Innovative solution for TB screening & reducing burden.” — Andries Vorster

PRETORIA, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LTE Medical Solutions provided THINK (TB & HIV Investigative Network) and MatCH (Maternal, Adolescent and Child Health Institute) with state-of-the-art integrated mobile X-Ray clinics as part of the USAID TB LON-SAFT grant.

The USAID TB LON-SAFT grant has the primary objective of providing technical assistance to the Government of South Africa (GoSA) to reduce the burden of TB in the country. The specific objective of the project is to reduce TB infections, increase the sustainability of effective TB response systems, and improve the care and treatment of vulnerable populations. To achieve these objectives, the project is guided by the GoSA’s National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB, and STIs (2017-2022) which aims to find 90% of all TB patients and place them on appropriate treatment; to find at least 90% of the TB patients in key populations and place them on appropriate treatment, and to achieve 90% treatment success for drug-susceptible TB (DS-TB), and 75% for drug-resistant TB (DR-TB). Thus, the project’s activities and interventions are aligned with the 90-90-90 strategy to ensure that South Africa’s National TB program can achieve these ambitious targets.

We designed, built, and delivered panelvan-based solutions to THINK and rapidly deployable mobile X-Ray clinics based on a light-duty truck to MatCH. Both solutions are fitted with state-of-the-art digital chest X-Ray units and fully integrated with Lynx-HCF TB software (M&E), Qure CAD Ai, and LTE’s CloudX teleradiology cloud archive and services allowing for comprehensive case management, accurate data, and dynamic real-time reporting.

Lynx-HCF is a cloud-based healthcare software solution that captures clinical data, manages patient workflow, electronic medical records (EMR), patient data management, consultations, and comprehensive reporting as a complete solution for healthcare programs, prevalence studies (communicable disease screening), wellness and occupational health screening, and primary healthcare consulting. The software solution allows for the digital capturing of participants’ data, eliminating the need for manual and paper-based data collection, thus speeding up processes, eliminating human error thus streamlining TB case finding and prevalence survey workflows. It seamlessly integrates with dCXR, CAD Ai by automating the acquisition dCXR, CAD Ai classification, managing workflow, and providing central radiologist reporting (CRRS)

Our integrated lung health screening solution is perfectly developed for Targeted Universal TB Testing (TUTT). All participants who enter the study at the various mobile X-Ray clinics are screened (X-Ray) and tested (Sputum) for TB if they are living with HIV, had contact with a TB patient, or have a history of TB within the past 2 years.

This allows implementation partners like THINK and MatCH to:

- Scale-up of bi-directional screening and testing for TB and COVID-19

- Support implementation of DoH TB catch-up plans

- Provide digital chest X-Ray to detect TB cases (and other lung diseases)

- Scale-up of TB contact tracing

- Improve the quality of TB data

- Improve linkage to care for people diagnosed with TB

LTE is proud to be a service provider to THINK and MatCH in the fight against TB