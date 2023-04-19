SEMIRETIRED AUTHOR REFLECTS ON HIS SEXY TIME IN THE BRONX

J E Morgan revisits his time in the city, out and about, in his book A Suite Invitation: Never Say Never
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There is nothing more satisfying than an electrifying and insightful read, and not many authors achieve this very often. J E Morgan, however, easily does with his sweet invitation of a book entitled A Suite Invitation: Never Say Never.
A Suite Invitation: Never Say Never was published in 2015 by Xlibris US. It is a quick and teasing, and, quite literally, fulfilling read. A compilation of short stories from when the author was still living and enjoying in New York. A quick vacation for readers.
What differs the book from other erotica novels is that it is also packed with philosophical musings, delivered so smoothly and with ease; something J E Morgan seems to be very skilled at.
“The past became a closed door, and I wanted to leave it that way. However, my demons wouldn’t allow it, for now I had to pass through a lonely place where time stood still: Purgatory,” an excerpt from the book.
A Suite Invitation: Never Say Never is perfect for those who are looking for something smart yet sexy, or for those who love a different kind of foreplay.
J E Morgan is a quick-witted author. As a military veteran, retired teacher, actor, and musician, he has a lot to tell. From life lessons to the fun in-betweens of it. His works are his way of revisiting what has been. Today, he is enjoying semiretirement and lives in New Jersey with his wife and daughter.
For more information about A Suite Invitation: Never Say Never, it is available for purchase on Amazon.com.
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+17142022464 ext.
email us here