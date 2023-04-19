Winners Announced at the Think Global Awards Year Six Ceremony

There were 2,257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,480 in the last 365 days.
Celebrating Global Success
DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Think Global Awards announced the winners of the sixth year of the global awards initiative on April 19, 2023. The awards program recognizes the global success of individuals and organizations, supported by Think Global Forum, an international hub to generate creative, insightful, and inspiring strategic thinking across global topics.
The awards ceremony occurred virtually again this year and hosted guests from the business and entertainment world. “We have been very impressed with the high level of entries again this year. Well done to all of the winners, and thank you to all of our awards judges,” commented María Roa, Director of Communications at Think Global Awards.
The Think Global Awards are proudly supported by Think Global Forum, VistaTalks, VTQ Magazine, All Things Global, X Cultural, and Vistatec.
“I would like to thank everyone who has entered year six of the awards and congratulate all the winners,” added Simon Hodgkins, Founder of Think Global Forum and Think Global Awards.
Here are the winners in each of the categories.
THINK GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 WINNERS
Community/Non-Profit
Winner: Treedom
Education & eLearning
Winner: The B!G iDEA
Language Industry Person of the Year
Winner: Edith Bendermacher, NetApp
Life Sciences
Winner: The Global Heart Hub
Marketing
Winner: Inclusion and Accessibility Labs
Professional Services
Winner: Cellcolab
Retail & eCommerce
Winner: Bizay
Start-Up
Winner: Phytavaren
Technology & Entertainment
Winner: Radix IoT
Travel, Transportation & Hospitality
Winner: Hotelverse
About Think Global Forum
The Think Global Forum is a community of global individuals, including forum participants, industry experts, speakers, and Forum Executives. The Think Global Forum is designed to provide insights and thought leadership in the context of Technology, Travel, Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Retail, eCommerce, and a growing number of sectors around the world. The forum offers keen insights into the here and now and, most importantly, the future.
For more information, please visit: https://www.thinkglobalforum.org
About Think Global Awards
Think Global Awards is excited to celebrate our sixth year of recognizing global success in individuals and organizations with the Think Global Awards Year Six. The awards program has grown from strength to strength since its inception in 2018. Think Global Awards was established as a sister brand to Think Global Forum, a thought-leadership community that focuses on the diverse aspects of global business across major industries.
For more information, please visit: https://www.thinkglobalawards.com
Meredith Hutchinson
Think Global Forum
+353 1 416 8000
vistatecmarketing@vistatec.com