Business Reporter: Linking legacy urban transport systems with micro and shared mobility services

How can the IoT enable efficiency and sustainability?
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Telenor IoT talks about how IoT solutions can help meet the challenges that societal and technological changes affecting urban transport present. The current cost of living crisis, as well as increasing demand for sustainable urban transport is putting pressure on urban planners. At present, there are typically two siloed systems of traditional public transport and micro and shared mobility services including e-scooters and e-bikes. IoT, however, can play a key role in bridging the gap between traditional infrastructure and the new players of urban transport and merging them into a unified ecosystem.
There are multiple other ways in which IoT can make urban transport sustainable and more efficient. Combined with well-designed fleet management software, it can help optimise routes and improve the service by collecting usage data. With the sharp increase in the number of electric vehicles, IoT can also be at the heart of smart charging and smart grid integrations. With the help of sensors, operators can also monitor the service needs of their vehicles and decrease their downtime by leveraging preventive maintenance solutions. For many years, Telenor IoT has partnered with Accenture to annually examine what the emerging drivers for change are. The two companies together have produced the IoT Prediction Report 2023 addressing the impact of current global factors on the future of IoT.
To read success stories about how the IoT can enable an efficient and sustainable urban transport system, click here.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
Telenor IoT is the portfolio of IoT solutions from Telenor Group, one of the world’s major mobile operators. With more than 20 years’ experience of providing global IoT connectivity, cloud services and expert support to companies of all sizes, Telenor is one of the world’s most advanced IoT solution providers.
Telenor IoT manages international IoT deployments for global customers in some 200 countries and today operates more than 20 million connected devices to enterprises such as Volvo, Scania, Hitachi, Verisure Securitas Direct and Husqvarna.
The IoT solutions are offered to national customers in the Nordics through the local Telenor operations in each country, and on a global level through Telenor IoT, Telenor’s specialized unit that provides IoT solutions for large, international enterprises who need a customized offer with advanced support.
