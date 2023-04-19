D L DAVIES: G. E. E.

Author D.L. Davies pens a thrilling adventure of a 10-year-old boy
YORBALINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After the gruesome happenings of World War III, with missiles and bombs reducing the metropolis into nothingness and leaving people with crushed hopes and misfortunes, the people of the city are left to fight their way for survival by scavenging for food…much like how George Elandier “Gee” Evansen fights for his everyday life. A 10-year-old boy is forced to live after continuously losing his mother, sister, and father to cannibals.
"G. E. E." is a book that will take readers on a thrilling adventure of a young child who battles to survive despite all the setbacks he experiences. The irony of the narrative is that while humans are creating weapons to destroy, they are also improving things by reconstructing. Readers will come to understand how our actions will shape their future as they continue to read the book.
D. L. Davies is a Caucasian American-Indian who has an astonishing ability to recall events from his time in his mother's womb by seeing a series of colors rather than actual occurrences. His amazing talent comes as no surprise. He has always enjoyed reading books, even before he could read. This sparked his desire in making up stories and enabled him to become the creative person he is today.
Read more about the book Gee by purchasing this book on Kindle, Hardcover, and Paperback on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles.
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
