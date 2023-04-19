D L DAVIES TELLS THE STORY OF A YOUNG HERO

Author D L Davies narrates a story of the innocence of a young boy and the chaos around him
YORBALINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- D L Davies creates a rumbled and torn-down world, where people fight to live day to day, hunting for food and the necessities to survive in a world without order and law.
George Elandier “Gee” Evansen, the titular character of Davies’ world, is an innocent 10-year-old boy living in the ruins of his city. "Gee" lives his life with a daily routine; he goes out only to seek food enough for his family to last the day and the other essentials needed. He tries to look for things he can use to bargain or sell for food. All the while reaching a helping hand to other people along the way.
One eventful day, Gee comes across a group of thugs and overhears their evil plan to rob a nearby store owner. Gee, a heart full of kindness, tries to foil their plans, eventually making him a target for the criminals. On his escape, Gee discovers a newfound ability to teleport but soon comes home to an empty family. D L Davies depicts the tragedy and reality of the world, which makes readers sympathize and connect with the protagonist of the story.
Born in Susanville, CA in April 1943 and raised in different places such as California, Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon, D L Davies spent six years in service in the Army and was stationed in Germany in the ’70s. Davies worked as a mechanic and welder, while mentally creating stories at the same time. Davies enjoys his various hobbies such as photography, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities.
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+1 7142495529
email us here