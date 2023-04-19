Pacific Leader’s Sustainable Tourism Commitment Continues to Attract Support

Th­e Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is pleased to announce Nauru as the 16th signatory of the Pacific Leader’s Sustainable Tourism Commitment (SOC). As a high-level regional advocacy tool supporting sustainable tourism development, the SOC provides a pathway for SPTO’s membership to elevate sustainable tourism as a regional priority, through multi-sectoral national level initiatives.

In signing the SOC, H.E President of Nauru, Hon. Russ Kun, noted the importance of regional approaches to common challenges and aspirations like sustainable tourism development.

“Through years of regional engagement, we have learnt that our Blue Pacific is stronger when we stand together. This is all the more important for issues of common interest that have the potential to benefit out region for generations to come. In signing the Statement of Commitment, Nauru is proudly standing with the 15 other Pacific Island Countries, that have pledged their support to SPTO in advancing sustainable tourism development in the Pacific, for the benefit of our people”, said Hon. Kun.

In acknowledging Nauru’s endorsement SPTO CEO, Christopher Cocker, acknowledged the overwhelming support from SPTO’s Small Island States and Territories (SIST).

“Half of the signatories to date are our SIST members, which is a tremendous achievement. Although small, our SIST members are large in heart and are certainly leading the charge in terms of ensuring that tourism development in our region is consultative, responsive, sustainable, equitable and resilient”.

“On behalf of the SPTO family, I congratulate Nauru on becoming the latest signatory of the SOC. As a collective we will continue to lobby for greater recognition and support from our Leaders, to ensure that tourism development aligns to the SDGs and 2050 Strategy, through our own mechanisms such as the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF), said Mr. Cocker.

To date the SOC has been signed by Federated States of Micronesia, New Caledonia, Samoa, Niue, Vanuatu, Timor Leste, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Cook Islands, American Samoa, Fiji, Wallis and Futuna and Nauru.