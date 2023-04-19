Funanga Launches in North America with Now Prepay

CashtoCode available on every continent and plans US launch in 2024
BERLIN, GERMANY , April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Funanga, the Berlin-based instant cash payment service for online merchants, today announced its expansion into Canada – with plans for a US launch in early 2024. Funanga’s new partnership with Canadian point of sale network, Now Prepay by Payment Source, will enable users to make in-store cash payments via Funanga’s CashtoCode service to purchase digital goods and top up digital accounts or ewallets. The service is now available at more than 15,000 Now Prepay retail locations nationwide including Canadian Post Offices. Now Prepay is known for quality and speed of service, providing a first-to-market approach, driving innovative payment solutions in Canada. Funanga users in Canada can also make online purchases with Funanga’s evoucher service, by using the Funanga smartphone app or web browser.
A launch in North America was a key target for Funanga at the start of 2023, and a Canadian integration was requested from several Funanga merchants and many customers who wanted to use the service in the region. With this expansion, Funanga’s CashtoCode service is now available on every continent.
“North America is an important market for us and our global online merchants and brands,” said Jens Bader, Funanga CEO. “Many of our existing merchants have a strong user base in Canada and we hope to develop more relationships across the country. We also hope that our technical integration and ongoing trade there will provide a launchpad for US expansion next year.”
“CashtoCode offers a reliable, secure, and inclusive alternate payment option for our customers,” said Jason Groulx, Vice President Merchant Services at Payment Source. “We are committed to providing the most trusted and convenient payment options for customers, as well as pursuing exciting new opportunities with innovative payment services and technical partners. We are delighted to add Funanga’s hugely popular CashtoCode service to our portfolio and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”
About Funanga
CashtoCode is operated by Berlin-based Fintech Funanga AG. Launched in 2016, the CashtoCode platform connects a vast network of online merchants from various industries and payment service providers with over 360,000 retail locations across Europe and international markets. The CashtoCode service enables customers to conveniently pay for their online purchases with cash at their chosen retail location. As such CashtoCode technically manages through its vast networks of partners the secure, convenient, and compliant collection and settlement of cash from customers globally.
About Payments Source Inc
Recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for five years in a row, Payment Source empowers inclusion by providing alternative payment solutions to organizations of all sizes to better serve their customers. Through its Now Prepay network, Payment Source provides prepaid mobile top-ups, gift cards, and financial products and services to more than 15,000 retailers across Canada. Learn more about Payment Source at www.paymentsource.ca
