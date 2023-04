Renowned New York Contemporary Artist Returns to His Roots

Jonathan Lopes Jonathan Lopes

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Professional LEGOartist Jonathan Lopes will be joining the BrickUniverse Inspire Tour at the Dome Arena/Minett Hall for 2 days on this weekend - April 22-23Lopes began his career as an artist in New York and is excited to be returning this weekend. He along with four other acclaimed LEGOartists are exhibiting their works built entirely out of LEGObricks this weekend at BrickUniverse.Attendees will view the most creations built by professional LEGOartists under one roof at this exhibition. Each of the five artists will have a gallery and attendees are encouraged to ask questions and take pictures. This is the only event of its kind in the United States."We are hoping attendees will be inspired by the artists creations on display and build their own masterpiece," said Beights event organizer. There will be building zones for creative building and these creations can be put on display during the event.Tickets for this event are usually sold out, early online purchasing is advised. There are three sessions on Saturday and two on Sunday.