Renowned New York Contemporary Artist Returns to His Roots

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional LEGO® artist Jonathan Lopes will be joining the BrickUniverse Inspire Tour at the Dome Arena/Minett Hall for 2 days on this weekend - April 22-23
Lopes began his career as an artist in New York and is excited to be returning this weekend. He along with four other acclaimed LEGO® artists are exhibiting their works built entirely out of LEGO® bricks this weekend at BrickUniverse.
Attendees will view the most creations built by professional LEGO® artists under one roof at this exhibition. Each of the five artists will have a gallery and attendees are encouraged to ask questions and take pictures. This is the only event of its kind in the United States.
"We are hoping attendees will be inspired by the artists creations on display and build their own masterpiece," said Beights event organizer. There will be building zones for creative building and these creations can be put on display during the event.
.
Tickets for this event are usually sold out, early online purchasing is advised. There are three sessions on Saturday and two on Sunday.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.