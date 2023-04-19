Officials Seek Public’s Help in Cambridge Church Fire Investigation 

CAMBRIDGE — The fire that consumed a Cambridge church last week is considered suspicious and investigators are seeking the public’s assistance, said Cambridge Fire Chief Thomas F. Cahill Jr., Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta, and ATF Boston Special Agent in Charge James M. Ferguson.

“We are asking anyone with information on this fire, or who made observations in the area of the church that Sunday evening, to share it with investigators,” said Chief Cahill. “No piece of information is too small to share. We are keenly aware that any place of worship is a cornerstone of the community, and we want to reassure residents that we’re approaching this case with the seriousness and gravity that it deserves.”

Tips can be made to the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov. Investigators are also asking anyone with photographs or videos of the scene, including the day before the fire, the day of the fire, and during the firefighting operations, to submit them to fbi.gov/cambridgechurchfire. A flyer is available at https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/cambridge-church-arson.

The fire at Faith Lutheran Church at 311 Broadway was first reported shortly before 5:30 pm on April 9, 2023. The fire quickly grew to six alarms, drawing a massive response from the Cambridge Fire Department and mutual aid companies from Arlington, Belmont, Brookline, Boston, Chelsea, Lexington, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville, Waltham, and Watertown. Firefighters battled the blaze until about 4:00 the next morning. No injuries were reported.

The joint investigation into the fire began at the scene as suppression efforts were underway and continues at this time. It is being conducted by the Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge Police Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives.

