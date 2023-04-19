CLAUDETTE INGLIS: SELF-DISCOVERY AND CONNECTION

Author Claudette Inglis urges readers to set out on a literary journey of self-discovery as they examine their deepest feelings and thoughts.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Heartfelt Expressions” by Claudette Inglis is a collection of poems that will touch everyone's heart and inspire the souls of many. Through her words, Claudette shares her experiences, emotions, and reflections on life, faith, and the goodness of God. Her poems are a testament to her journey of faith and resilience, as she overcame obstacles and challenges that tested her strength and endurance. With each poem, Claudette invites readers to join her on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth, where everyone can find hope, comfort, and inspiration in the power of God's love. Whether an individual is a believer or not, this book will speak to everyone's heart and remind them of the beauty and richness of life.
Claudette Inglis is a retired nurse, certified Christian minister, and writer who holds a Certificate in Christian Counseling and graduated from New York Theological Seminary with a Certificate in Christian Ministry. She has poured her heart and soul into her poetry. Her words resonate with readers on a deep level, offering comfort, guidance, and hope in even the toughest of times. She was also the author of the enthralling book God's Grace, Not My Disgrace.
“Heartfelt Expressions” by Claudette Inglis is available for purchase in multiple formats, such as Kindle and Paperback, through digital bookstores worldwide, including Amazon.
Make sure to mark April 22nd and 23rd on your calendar. You wouldn't want to miss the chance to explore the captivating “Heartfelt Expressions” during the highly anticipated LA Times Festival of Books in 2023. The book will be showcased at the Olympus Story House Booth #034. See you there!
