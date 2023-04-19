GO2 for Lung Cancer Announces Two New Board Members

Marsha B. Henderson and Carol Rattray join GO2’s fight to confront lung cancer
SAN CARLOS, CA AND WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2), the go-to for one-on-one assistance, supportive connections and treatment information, is pleased to announce that Marsha B. Henderson and Carol Rattray have joined their Board of Directors.
“Marsha and Carol are both accomplished women in their fields of work and in their communities. Their expertise will be an incredible asset to GO2’s efforts to be at the forefront of everything happening in lung cancer,” said GO2 President and Chief Executive Officer Laurie Fenton Ambrose.
Marsha B. Henderson is a nationally recognized innovative leader and change agent for the health of women and their families. As the former Associate Commissioner for Women’s Health at the Food and Drug Administration, she progressed and managed cutting-edge policy, research and educational outreach initiatives. The Office of Women’s Health advanced its scientific efforts, under her direction, to produce more than 350 research papers and journal articles to facilitate FDA’s regulatory decision-making and promote a better understanding of sex differences and health conditions unique to women. Her tenure produced first of their kind documents such as the Global Participation in Clinical Trials Report; Dialogues in Diversity; and an FDA Women’s’ Health Research Roadmap which outlined seven priority areas for new or enhanced research including biomarkers, nanotechnology, cardiovascular disease, and postmarket surveillance as well as a framework to assess its impact.
“I am so honored to join the Board of Directors of GO2 for Lung Cancer and look forward to working with my fellow board members to continue to advance GO2’s mission of expanding research, improving health policies, raising public awareness and increasing survivorship for all patients,” said Ms. Henderson.
Carol Rattray is a private investor and co-founder of Zoomdojo LLC, a social enterprise and co-founder and president of the Rattray Kimura Foundation, a private foundation focused on education.
Carol began her career at Bankers Trust Company where she was a vice president in the Capital Markets Group specializing in private capital raising for corporate clients in healthcare, media, transportation, utilities and other sectors. Since Bankers Trust, she was a managing director in the Tokyo office of The Whitney Group, an executive search firm for financial institutions. Since 1995 Carol has been investing and advising startups in technology, media, sustainability, healthcare and other fields. For the past decade Carol with her Zoomdojo co-founder have developed proprietary on and offline content and programs for students, recent graduates, entrepreneurs and educational institutions as well as directly investing in startups to facilitate and foster success. In philanthropy, Carol has been involved at the board level with organizations in the US, Japan and Hong Kong.
“I’m honored to join the Board of Directors of GO2 for Lung Cancer. It is a privilege to be representing the 'go to' organization committed to delivering and supporting best care locally and globally across the entire care continuum – and leading much needed advocacy for lung cancer policies. I look forward to working closely with my esteemed Board colleagues and GO2’s dedicated and passionate team moving forward,” said Ms. Rattray.
About GO2 for Lung Cancer
GO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, we are dedicated to increasing survival for those at risk, diagnosed and living with lung cancer.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.