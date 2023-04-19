WARD ANDERSON: FLIGHT TO FREEDOM

Follow the thrilling adventure of one man's escape from Ukraine to the Black Sea.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the pages of "Escape From Ukraine," readers are transported to a world of war, oppression, and unrelenting struggles. Written by Ward R. Anderson, a former U.S. Navy fighter pilot, this epic historical novel follows the life of Dmytro, a young Ukrainian peasant whose family lives in constant fear on the fringes of the Soviet Empire. From Stalin's reign to the Nazi invasion and post-war Soviet rule, the story is a testament to the human spirit's perseverance and determination to keep going even in the most difficult of situations. As Dmytro embarks on a treacherous journey to escape the atrocities of war, readers are taken on a thrilling ride spanning seventy years, culminating in the present-day threat of Putin's Russia.
With an unflinching eye, Anderson's excellent work captures the core of Eastern Europe's moving history in a way that is both emotional and moving.
Ward R. Anderson is a captivating author with a passion for history and a keen eye for detail. As a former U.S. Navy fighter pilot who served in the Western Pacific and along NATO borders, Anderson has a unique perspective on the vulnerability of countries adjacent to Russia. Anderson is also an avid reader, researcher, and photographer, as well as a former Director of the Maryland Federation of Art. When he's not writing, he and his wife race their sailboat on the Chesapeake Bay and cruise their powerboat to Maine and Canada.
Mark your calendar this upcoming April 22nd and 23rd, and don't miss out on the chance to explore the gripping story of "Escape From Ukraine" at the highly anticipated LA Times Festival of Books 2023! The book will be showcased at the Olympus Story House Booth #034.
