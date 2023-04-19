D L DAVIES: CUAUHTÉMOC'S ADVENTURE BEGINS

Follow D L Davies' Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle, as a young boy discovers his destiny and learns to soar high above the jungles of South America.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to be swept away by the vivid, immersive world crafted by D L Davies in "Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle". The lush jungle comes alive under Davies' pen, transporting readers to a world of adventure and wonder. It is the first book in an exhilarating series by Davies that takes individuals on a breathtaking journey through 16th-century South America. In this alternate history, the Mayan Empire faces the invasion of European colonizers while one chosen individual, Cuauhtémoc, embarks on a journey of self-discovery that leads him to become a birdman, an airborne messenger who flies over the jungle delivering messages and orders.
"Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle's" author, D L Davies, has led an adventurous and creative life. Davies, who was born in Susanville, California, in 1943, moved about a lot as a child, exposing him to other cultures and landscapes. He worked as a welder and an auto mechanic after serving in the Army for six years, but his true passion lay in creating stories.
Experience the excitement of meeting the author of "Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle" in person at the highly anticipated LA Times Festival of Books 2023! Available for purchase worldwide on digital bookstores such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Don't forget to visit Davies' website at https://dldaviescuauhtemoc.com/ to learn more about the author who brings this extraordinary world to life.
Remember to mark your calendar for April 22 and 23! Don't miss the opportunity to learn more about D. L. Davies and his book "Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle's" at the eagerly awaited 2023 LA Times Festival of Books. At Olympus Story House Booth #034, the novel will be on display. See you there!
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
