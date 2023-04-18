DORIS HOWE: ADOPTING JOYS

From providing guidance and discipline to creating lasting memories.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Adoption Joys Book 2: Dads Make a Difference” by Doris Howe is an inspiring and heartwarming collection of true stories that highlight the significant role that fathers play in a child's life, whether biological or adoptive. With over 24 years of experience as an adoption caseworker, Howe shares firsthand accounts of how a father's presence can make a profound difference in a child's life, emphasizing the importance of a traditional family structure.
In this book, Howe takes a unique approach by not only focusing on the impact of biological fathers but also the impact of adoptive fathers. She illustrates how adoptive dads have the ability to transform a child's life and provide a nurturing environment for them to flourish. Through heartwarming and inspiring tales of children who have overcome adversity, this book showcases the positive outcomes of having a father figure in a child's life.
“Adoption Joys Book 2: Dads Make a Difference” is not only informative but also an emotional journey that will evoke a range of feelings, from laughter to tears to a sense of love and hope. Whether an individual is considering adoption, looking to understand the importance of fatherhood, or simply seeking a heartwarming read, this book is a must-read that will leave everyone feeling inspired and uplifted.
Doris Howe's inspiring book, “Adoption Joys Book 2: Dads Make a Difference,” is now available in various popular digital bookstores.
Don't forget to save April 22nd and 23rd on your calendar! You wouldn't want to miss the chance to explore the inspiring “Adoption Joys Book 2: Dads Make a Difference” during the highly anticipated LA Times Festival of Books in 2023. The book will be showcased at the Olympus Story House Booth #034. See you there!
