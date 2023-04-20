Sonoma Creamery® Reveals Brand Refresh and New Bite-Sized Shape

Sonoma Creamery, a leader in the rapidly growing better-for-you snack industry, and makers of Sonoma Snacks® reveals its brand refresh with new gold packaging.
SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma Creamery, a leader in the rapidly growing better-for-you snack industry, and makers of Sonoma Snacks® reveals its brand refresh with new gold packaging, sure to catch shoppers’ attention on shelves - hitting stores this Spring.
In addition to the new bolder packaging, Sonoma® Cheese Crisps will be baked in a new, bite-sized format for the ultimate snacking experience.
In response to consumer demand for snack options that are both delicious and nutritious, Sonoma Creamery has updated its packaging with a new, eye-catching gold design. The brand refresh reflects Sonoma Creamery's commitment to authenticity and high-quality ingredients which drive consumer’s key purchase needs.
“The snack category is evolving towards healthier everyday choices and we want to position our brand for success all while addressing the consumer's needs in ever more relevant ways,” says John Crean, President & CEO of Sonoma Creamery. “We believe we’ve crafted the most perfect everyday snack and we’re excited about our eye-catching gold packaging. In a way, we are bringing back our heritage with the iconic gold that Sonoma Creamery is known for.”
Since 1931, Sonoma Creamery has been a trusted brand for consumers seeking cheese and cheese snack options that are both satisfying and nutritious. All Sonoma Snacks are crafted with high-quality ingredients like 100% real rBST-free cheese and; whole grains made gluten free and entirely without artificial preservatives.
Sonoma’s innovative craft-baked Cheese Crisps flavors include Parmesan, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Bacon Cheddar, Savory Seed; and Everything Cheddar, as well as its heritage line of fresh deli cheeses in slices, chunks and party trays. Sonoma Creamery also debuted their newest product, Pizza Crisps™, at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California this Winter, showcasing all three delicious flavors: Pepperoni, Tomato Basil, and Veggie Supreme.
Sonoma Creamery Snacks can be found in independent natural grocers as well as nationwide at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Amazon, and Costco. Pizza Crisps can be found at Kroger, H-E-B, Food Lion and a growing list of national, regional and independent grocery stores as well as at sonomacreamery.com.
