Ethereal Gold Dispensary Presents an Epic Night of Free Cannabis Drink Tasting at Salty Toad!
Ethereal Gold Dispensary will be sampling High Spirits drinks at the Salty Toad on April 26thWAUKESHA, WI, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethereal Gold Dispensary, the leading provider of full panel tested & high-quality cannabis products, is excited to announce a free drink tasting at the upcoming event on April 26th at Salty Toad. This epic night will feature free cannabis drink tastings and live music by the talented guitarist Tony Inzeo.
Ethereal Gold Dispensary is proud to provide this opportunity for the people of Waukesha County to sample their popular products, including High Spirits Delta-9 drinks. Attendees can enjoy the fun atmosphere of Salty Toad while trying out these exciting cannabis and mushroom products.
In addition to the free tastings, guests can also enjoy a live performance by Tony Inzeo, a veteran musician with over two decades of experience. Tony has played with some of the finest musicians and bands in the Milwaukee area including The Prince Experience, Myles Wangerin Band, Whole Yachta Love, No Can Do (Hall and Oates tribute), and many other incredible projects spanning from country to funk. His live performance at Salty Toad from 6:30-8:30PM promises to be an unforgettable experience.
Salty Toad is proud to be one of the first locations in Waukesha County to receive Ethereal Gold Dispensary's Automated Cannabis Kiosk. With age verification, the kiosks allow users to purchase their favorite legal cannabis products while enjoying Salty Toad's fun atmosphere. This kiosk will be available later this year.
"Get ready for an electrifying start to our Music Wednesdays as we welcome the incredibly talented Tony Inzeo to Salty Toad! This is just a glimpse of the amazing entertainment we have in store for Waukesha Friday Nights! Stay tuned on our Facebook page for all the upcoming events and improvements at Salty Toad. You won't want to miss out on the fun!" exclaimed Karissa Jajtner, new owner of Salty Toad.
This is the perfect opportunity for the people of Waukesha County to experience some of the best beverages that Ethereal Gold Dispensary has to offer. So grab your friends and head down to Salty Toad on April 26th for an epic night of free cannabis drink tastings, live music, and good times! Drink tasting will occur from 6PM to 8PM.
==About Ethereal Gold Dispensary==
Ethereal Gold Dispensary is a trusted name in the cannabis industry, offering high-quality and pure cannabis products nationwide via their online dispensary and physically in Waukesha, Wisconsin. They offer hemp-derived cannabinoid products like CBD, Delta-8, Delta-9 and rarer cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, THCV, HHC, THC-P, THCV and more. Their team has established a unique, stringent quality assurance process (The Ethereal Gold Standard) which includes requiring all products to have real full panel Certificates of Analysis (COA) for every batch. The COA is easily available for consumers to review and includes solvents, microbials, heavy metals, mycotoxins, pesticides, and more. This is above and beyond industry standards, as only potency is required by federal law. The company donates from every single sale to charities that assist communities that have been disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition and enforcement.
