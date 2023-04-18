Ethereal Gold Dispensary Celebrates 420 Week with a Huge Sale
Ethereal Gold Dispensary offers customers all products for 30% from 4/18 to 4/23WAUKESHA, WI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethereal Gold Dispensary is excited to announce its 420 Week Celebration Sale, offering customers a fantastic discount on their federally legal cannabis products. Starting on April 18th and running until April 24th, customers who spend $45 or more will receive a 30% discount on their purchase.
The sale is the perfect way for cannabis enthusiasts to stock up on their favorite products, try out new strains, and experience the benefits of premium-quality cannabis at unbeatable prices. Ethereal Gold Dispensary is committed to providing customers with the highest quality cannabis products, and is the only dispensary in the nation to offer only full-panel tested products. These tests ensure product safety and potency.
"We are thrilled to celebrate 420 Week with this incredible sale," said Bill Fuchs, President of Ethereal Gold Dispensary. "It's our way of showing appreciation to our loyal customers while also welcoming new ones to our store. We take great pride in providing top-notch cannabis products like TRE House, and we want everyone to experience the quality and benefits of our products."
The 420 Week Celebration Sale cannot be combined with other discounts or coupons, including subscription program discounts. Ethereal Gold Dispensary encourages customers to take advantage of this amazing offer while it lasts.
Don't miss out on this fantastic sale! Visit Ethereal Gold Dispensary at their website to take advantage of this limited-time offer or visit them in store at 237 Harrison Ave, Waukesha WI 53186.
==About Ethereal Gold Dispensary==
Ethereal Gold Dispensary is an trusted name in the cannabis industry, offering high-quality and pure cannabis products nationwide via their online dispensary and physically in Waukesha, Wisconsin. They offer hemp-derived cannabinoid products like CBD, Delta-8, Delta-9 and rarer cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, THCV, HHC, THC-P, THCV and more. Their team has established a unique, stringent quality assurance process (The Ethereal Gold Standard) which includes requiring all products to have real full panel Certificates of Analysis (COA) for every batch. The COA is easily available for consumers to review and includes solvents, microbials, heavy metals, mycotoxins, pesticides, and more. This is above and beyond industry standards, as only potency is required by federal law. The company donates from every single sale to charities that assist communities that have been disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition and enforcement.
