Ethereal Gold Dispensary Brings CBDfx Products to Its Shelves
Ethereal Gold Dispensary now carries CBDFx products including bath bombs, lotions, pet treats, mushroom products, face masks, THC microdose vapes, and more.WAUKESHA, WI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethereal Gold Dispensary is thrilled to announce that it is now stocking a wide range of high-quality CBDFx products both in-store and online. CBDFx is known for its exceptional products that provide customers with a wide variety of options for improving their wellbeing including bath bombs, lotions, creams, pet treats, tinctures, mushroom products, face masks, Delta-9 microdose disposable vapes, and more.
Ethereal Gold Dispensary is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products available on the market. That's why they have chosen to stock CBDFx — a company that shares their values of quality, transparency, and commitment to customer satisfaction. CBDFx products are made with premium ingredients and are full-panel, third-party lab tested to ensure that they are free from harmful contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, and mycotoxins.
"We are excited to offer our customers CBDFx products," said Erik Fuchs, Compliance Director for Ethereal Gold Dispensary. "Their products are of exceptional quality and offer a wide range of options for people who are looking to improve their health and wellbeing. Already our customers are raving about their CBD beauty products. We are confident that new and old customers alike will love their products. We're proud to offer them at Ethereal Gold Dispensary."
Customers can now visit Ethereal Gold Dispensary in-store or online to purchase CBDFx products — including their highly popular bath bombs, which offer a relaxing and therapeutic experience after a long day and their tinctures, which provide an easy and effective way to incorporate CBD into a daily wellness routine. With a wide variety of options available, customers are sure to find a product that meets their needs.
==About Ethereal Gold Dispensary==
Ethereal Gold Dispensary is an trusted name in the cannabis industry, offering high-quality and pure cannabis products nationwide via their online dispensary and physically in Waukesha, Wisconsin. They offer hemp-derived cannabinoid products like CBD, Delta-8, Delta-9 and rarer cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, THCV, HHC, THC-P, THCV and more. Their team has established a unique, stringent quality assurance process (The Ethereal Gold Standard) which includes requiring all products to have real full panel Certificates of Analysis (COA) for every batch. The COA is easily available for consumers to review and includes solvents, microbials, heavy metals, mycotoxins, pesticides, and more. This is above and beyond industry standards, as only potency is required by federal law. The company donates from every single sale to charities that assist communities that have been disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition and enforcement.
Michael Fuchs
Ethereal Gold Dispensary
+1 262-422-6926
email us here