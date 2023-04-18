JULIE SCOLNIK: A SYMPHONY OF LOVE IN PARIS

Exploring the magic of first love and the passion of youth.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to the world of "Paris Blue: A Memoir of First Love" by Julie Scolnik! Get ready to be transported to the magical city of Paris in the late 1970s, where the author takes readers on a journey of her first love with a striking French lawyer, set against the backdrop of classical music and the vibrant streets of the City of Light. This book captures the essence of first love and the fire of youth in a way that will leave readers breathless. From the glittering concert halls to the cozy cafes, Julie Scolnik's lyrical writing brings the city and its music to life in a way that will stay with the reader long after the final page.
John Irving, best-selling author of seventeen novels, has written: “Not every true story is like a good novel, but this one is. Not every memoir of first love has a satisfying ending, but this one does. The confluence of first love with becoming an artist makes this memoir special.”
Julie Scolnik is a fascinating and accomplished individual, known for her incredible talents as a flutist, a writer, and an entrepreneur. With a passion for music and a flair for storytelling, she has captivated audiences around the world with her performances and her writing. From her early days studying at The New England Conservatory to her current role as the founder and Artistic Director of her own successful chamber ensemble, Mistral Music, Julie Scolnik is a force to be reckoned with. Her unique blend of creativity, intelligence, and determination has made her a true inspiration to many, and her journey is one that is not to be missed.
Don't forget to save April 22nd and 23rd on your calendar! You wouldn't want to miss this exciting opportunity to explore the enthralling story of "Paris Blue: A Memoir of First Love" during the highly anticipated LA Times Festival of Books in 2023. The book will be showcased at the Olympus Story House Booth #034.
Visit https://www.juliescolnik.com/ to learn more.
