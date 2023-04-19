April Pools Day 2023: Poolwerx and Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Team Up During Learn2Swim Month to Promote Swim & Water Safety

Poolwerx Learn2Swim Month Poolwerx logo

Throughout Learn2Swim Month this April, customers can sign up on the Poolwerx website for a free swim lesson at participating Aqua-Tots Swim School locations

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drowning is the nation’s leading cause of death for children under the age of four. Swim lessons can reduce the risk of childhood drownings by 88%, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Throughout the month of April, Poolwerx is teaming up with Aqua-Tots Swim Schools to focus on the importance of water safety and drowning prevention and education for both parents and children by offering free introductory swimming lessons to children under five.

Throughout Learn2Swim Month, April 1-30, 2023, customers can visit the Poolwerx website to sign up and redeem a free trial swim lesson at nearby participating Aqua-Tots Swim Schools locations. Lessons must be redeemed by July 31, 2023. The goal of this initiative is to promote swim and water safety ahead of pool season and the upcoming summer months when families begin dipping their toes back in the water.

“At Poolwerx, our motto is 'for healthy pool people.' We firmly believe that in addition to providing clients with healthy pools, we have an opportunity to help families feel safe around their pools,” says Chief Executive Officer of Poolwerx USA, Andrew Kidd. "We want to ensure our clients can enjoy their pools confidently throughout the year while we continue serving them the best way we know how: with quality pool products and services.”

"The drowning statistics of children in the USA are alarming. To help support the well-being of our clients, we launched our partnership with Aqua-tots Swim Schools to raise awareness of the serious issue of childhood drowning and encourage families to help teach their little ones to swim," he says.

According to Total Aquatics Programming data, the summer months (May to August) account for two-thirds of annual childhood drowning incidents, Drowning can happen anywhere, at any time, to anyone, but there are several water safety tips to help reduce the risk and keep families safe this summer.

“We live in a world where too many accidents happen around water,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools. “In fact, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children under the age of four, and swim lessons can reduce that risk by 88%. We’ve been committed to teaching children how to swim for over 30 years, and this year, we’re proud to partner with Poolwerx to create even more safe and confident swimmers!”

“Swimming is a healthy activity that can continue for a lifetime. As well as being fun, it’s a great way to keep fit and the list of long-term health benefits of swimming is long. Swimming builds endurance, muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness. It helps you maintain a healthy weight, healthy heart, can improve sleep and relax both children and adults,” continues Kidd. “We know that our customers don’t just value clear water, they value clean, healthy water. At Poolwerx, we pride ourselves on our expertise and always strive to give our customers the best and safest swimming conditions. This drives our active endorsement, partnership with Aqua-Tots, and year-round support for all families who would like easy access to lessons for the littlest of future swimmers.”



About Poolwerx

Founded in 1992 by entrepreneur John O'Brien, Poolwerx has grown to become a global pool brand and the largest in the pool service industry, with nearly 600 service vehicles and 160 plus stores. Poolwerx leaves competitors to tread water thanks to a professional development strategy to convert employees to franchisees, a technology-driven and scalable model, and recurring revenue streams. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://poolwerxfranchising.com/.

About Aqua-Tots

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year. Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 130 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit www.aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.