Update No. 1: VSP BCI Troop B East – Westminster / Death investigation involving inmate

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B1002641

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B East – Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 9:27 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

VICTIM: David Mitchell

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The inmate who died is identified as David Mitchell, 46, of Springfield, Vermont. He had been in custody since November 2022, when he was detained on a charge of violating probation related to an underlying charge of larceny from a person. He also was being held on a charge of misdemeanor retail theft.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

***Initial news release, 5:20 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a man who had been jailed at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. The man, a 46-year-old resident of Springfield, was found unresponsive in his cell during a check at 9:27 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023. Corrections staff provided emergency medical care and called first responders to the prison. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced dead at Southern State at 10:10 a.m.

Following standard procedure, the Department of Corrections notified the Vermont State Police of the death, and a detective responded to Southern State to perform a death investigation. Preliminary information obtained by VSP indicates the inmate had recently experienced health problems and told staff Monday morning that he was feeling unwell and had difficulty breathing. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

VSP will release the individual's name following notification of next of kin.

No additional information is currently available. The investigation is ongoing, and the Vermont State Police will provide updates when possible. Further questions should be directed to the Department of Corrections.

