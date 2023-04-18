Governor Abbott Celebrates Wells Fargo Irving Campus Groundbreaking

TEXAS, April 18 - April 18, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today touted Texas' historic leadership in the financial services industry at Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.'s ("Wells Fargo") new regional campus groundbreaking in Irving. During the ceremony, the Governor highlighted how Wells Fargo's new facility will help expand Texas' financial services workforce—which is already the largest in the nation—and encourage even more economic growth in North Texas.

"As a hub of innovation, Texas needs the support and services of businesses like Wells Fargo," said Governor Abbott. "With hundreds of millions of dollars in capital investment and myriad new jobs, Wells Fargo's new campus will encourage even more economic growth in the area and keep Texas home to our nation's largest financial services workforce. More than 3,000 workers are expected to report to this facility upon its completion, and I thank the Irving City Council and Mayor Stopfer for their hard work in bringing such a great company to this wonderful city. I also thank Wells Fargo and President and CEO Scharf for their continued investment in Texas and the great people of Irving. Working together, we are underwriting the Texas of tomorrow."

The Governor was joined at the groundbreaking by Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer, Wells Fargo President and CEO Charlie Scharf, Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Bowman, and KDC Real Estate Development and Investments CEO Steve Van Amburgh. During the ceremony, Governor Abbott presented a proclamation to President and CEO Scharf commemorating the new facility and Wells Fargo's investment in the Irving community and the people of Texas.

Last October, Governor Abbott announced that Wells Fargo would create a new regional campus in Irving. The project will create 650 new jobs and $455 million in capital investment for the region. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of just over $5 million has been extended to Wells Fargo.