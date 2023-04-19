National Grid Presents Energy Efficiency Awards

Joe Lauria, VP and COO of Shannon Global Energy (center) accepts the award from National Grid Program Managers Michelle Baker and Nathaniel Hancock.
Upstate NY energy efficiency awards
SYRACUSE, NY, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Grid celebrates exceptional accomplishments in energy efficiency by recognizing high-performing ProNet Partners with GridEE Awards. ProNet (New York Energy Professionals Network) is a program for National Grid’s trusted business partners in energy conservation. N
Receiving the Top Award for Therms Savings for all of 2022 is Shannon Global Energy Solutions, manufacturer of removable, reusable insulation blankets for process steam and steam heating systems.
As a valued ProNet partner, Shannon GES conducts the Energy Surveys and verifies the Methodology. National Grid confirms the calculations to ensure accuracy and predictable outcomes.
The 2022 Upstate New York ProNet Awards Ceremony was held in Syracuse on March 16, 2023.
National Grid provides Natural Gas and Electricity to areas of New York State and Massachusetts.
Since 1988, Shannon has engineered and manufactured insulation solutions for facilities for energy conservation, thermal efficiency, noise reduction and safety.
