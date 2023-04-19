CallCabinet compliance call recording, Certified for Microsoft Teams, now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide can now enable CallCabinet to take advantage of the reliability and agility of Azure to shape business strategies.
CallCabinet’s availability through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is the logical and exciting next step in our longstanding relationship with Microsoft.”
— Ron Romanchik, Chief Strategy Officer at CallCabinet,
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Compliance call recording solution, CallCabinet, today officially announced its availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. CallCabinet customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
It’s a move that’s meant to make complete regulatory compliance easier for organizations all over the world, especially those in the most heavily regulated industries. CallCabinet is the original cloud-native compliance call recording platform, and continues to be a comprehensive quality assurance automation, and conversation analytics solution.
The Microsoft Azure Marketplace makes CallCabinet available for purchase and deployment with the click of a few buttons. This means that organizations can now simply buy CallCabinet licenses and services on a month-to-month or annual basis within the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The Microsoft Azure Marketplace also allows enterprises to apply their purchases of CallCabinet to their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC).
Buying CallCabinet through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is done by clicking on the “Get it now” button, from there you will be directed to the download. Partners in Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program can order CallCabinet through Partner Center without the need for a master services agreement (MSA) from CallCabinet. Plus, CallCabinet is built in the same Azure fabric as Microsoft Teams.
Ron Romanchik, Chief Strategy Officer at CallCabinet, stated, “We continue our drive to make complete call compliance with unsurpassed business intelligence easier for enterprises worldwide. Our solution provides a Microsoft Teams app add-in with high levels of recording control. CallCabinet’s availability through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is the logical and exciting next step in our longstanding relationship with Microsoft.”
Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome CallCabinet to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."
About CallCabinet CallCabinet's compliance call recording, automated quality assurance and next-gen voice analytics modernizes the customer experience, mitigates security risks, and meets global compliance and data sovereignty standards. Reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) with full ownership of security compliance, controls and data. CallCabinet’s cloud security, rotating encryption methodology, redundant and resilient network is a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that is telephone system and unified communications platform-agnostic.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.