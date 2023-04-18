Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,018 in the last 365 days.

Telephone conversation with Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance at the U.S. Department of State

Telephone conversation with Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance at the U.S. Department of State

18/04/2023

120

Today, on April 18, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev had a telephone conversation with the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance at the U.S. Department of State Mallory Stewart, during which they discussed security cooperation within various international and regional organizations.

The parties paid special attention to the process of implementing the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence- and security-building measures. In particular, the importance of intensifying the dialogue on the implementation of this agreement through bilateral meetings, capacity-building of specialists through the organization of specialized seminars and trainings was noted.

In this context, the sides stressed the need to effectively counter modern challenges and threats, and also discussed ways to strengthen confidence-building measures in arms control and the fulfillment of international obligations in this area.

You just read:

Telephone conversation with Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance at the U.S. Department of State

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more