Telephone conversation with Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance at the U.S. Department of State

18/04/2023

120

Today, on April 18, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev had a telephone conversation with the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance at the U.S. Department of State Mallory Stewart, during which they discussed security cooperation within various international and regional organizations.

The parties paid special attention to the process of implementing the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence- and security-building measures. In particular, the importance of intensifying the dialogue on the implementation of this agreement through bilateral meetings, capacity-building of specialists through the organization of specialized seminars and trainings was noted.

In this context, the sides stressed the need to effectively counter modern challenges and threats, and also discussed ways to strengthen confidence-building measures in arms control and the fulfillment of international obligations in this area.