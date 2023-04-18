Formaspace is Attending to Lab Design Conference ’23 in San Diego

Formaspace Logo

Formaspace will be at the 2023 Lab Design Conference in San Diego. Furniture experts and local manufacturers' reps will be available at booth #3 from May 16-18.

...we are excited to host a booth at Lab Design Conference and meet prestigious lab architects, lab managers, and more. Come talk to us for your next lab furniture project or to just say hi!” — Deborah Zack, Formaspace National Sales Manager

AUSTIN, TX, USA, April 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Formaspace will be attending the 2023 Lab Design Conference in San Diego, California, at the Town and Country Resort. From May 16 to May 18 at booth #3, Formaspace’s National Sales Manager, Debora Zack, and Vice President of Sales, Formaspace Contract , Claire Redsun, will be available to introduce Formaspace’s Life Science’s furniture and their custom manufacturing capabilities.Formaspace is an American manufacturer of lab and contract furniture located in Austin. Texas. Their experience in the specialized lab furniture segment spans over 40 years, starting in 1981. Formaspace designs, engineers, and mass-produces highly customized product solutions quickly and cost-effectively. They offer the shortest lead time in the industry, where standard casework can be delivered in 12 weeks. Their focus on innovative solutions and cost-saving manufacturing processes has solidified a reputation as a trusted partner in the industry with on-time and on-budget projects. They design solutions for any type of workplace environment and address any kind of challenge which includes life sciences, education, industrial facilities, and office applications.“Formaspace is one of the industry leaders in the lab furniture market, and we are excited to host a booth at Lab Design Conference and meet prestigious lab architects, lab managers, and more from all around the country. Come talk to us for your next lab furniture project or to just say hi!”- Deborah Zack, Formaspace National Sales ManagerFormaspace’s local manufacturer representatives from San Diego, Kimberly McCready and Kari Schulz of Solé So Cal, will be in attendance alongside Debora Zack and Claire Redsun. They look forward to meeting everybody at the conference. To learn more about Formaspace, visit https://formaspace.com

