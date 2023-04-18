Ohio Schools Recognized for Commitment to Serving Students in Military Families

Release date: 4/18/2023

165 Schools Receive Purple Star Award during the Month of the Military Child

The Ohio Department of Education today announces 165 Ohio schools are receiving the Purple Star designation as members of the Purple Star Class of 2023. Purple Star schools show a significant commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s armed forces. Eighty-eight Ohio schools received the esteemed award for the first time, and 77 schools earned a renewal after three years as dedicated Purple Star schools.

“Ohio led the nation in establishing the Purple Star program, and I am proud to congratulate this next group of school communities as we recognize the Month of the Military Child,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “We recognize the unique challenges facing military families, and Ohio’s Purple Star schools embrace these students and their families to ensure their learning needs are met, while providing support and resources so they can be successful in school.”

“Purple Star schools demonstrate the importance of students feeling supported and what it means to be part of a learning community,” said Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Stephanie Siddens. “I share my deep gratitude with Ohio’s military service members and their families and congratulate this year’s Purple Star schools for providing the academic and wellness supports so these students are ready to learn, grow and achieve.”

Ohio is home to 511 active Purple Star schools that dedicate time and supports to students in military families. All awardees meet the unique wellness and academic needs of Ohio’s military-connected youth. To qualify, schools choose a school-based staff person to serve as a liaison between military families and the school. These liaisons complete professional development, identify military-connected students and facilitate supports throughout the school community for identified students and families. Purple Star schools also participate in at least one supportive activity each year. The Purple Star Class of 2023 includes schools that host monthly military kids club meetings, professional learning for all educators on the unique considerations for serving military-connected students and schoolwide celebrations honoring military students and families.



The complete list of statewide awardees and active Purple Star schools is available on the Ohio Department of Education’s Purple Star School webpage. Purple Star awardees receive a special Purple Star recognition to display in their buildings. A Purple Star School receives the designation for three years, after which the school can apply for renewal of the designation. Applications for the next class of Purple Star schools will open Nov. 1, 2023.



The announcement of Purple Star Class of 2023 is part of Ohio’s participation in the national celebration of the Month of the Military Child. April was first designated as the Month of the Military Child by the United States Department of Defense in 1986 to increase public knowledge and understanding of the issues surrounding children who have a parent in the military.

