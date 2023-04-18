New Source Technology to Attend Laser World of Photonics June 27-30, 2023

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Source Technology, a leading provider of laser and photonics solutions, has announced its attendance at Laser World of Photonics in Munich, Germany on June 27, 2023.

Laser World of Photonics is the world's leading trade fair for photonics components, systems, and applications. The event brings together industry leaders, researchers, and experts to showcase the latest innovations in the field of photonics.

This year’s exhibit will include more than 1,300 exhibitors from around the world with an expected attendance of over 33,000 visitors.

New Source Technology will be showcasing its latest range of laser and photonics solutions at the event. Attendees can expect to see the latest advancements in laser pump chambers and capacitor charging power supplies along with flashlamps, laser rods and optics.

"We are thrilled to be attending Laser World of Photonics in Munich," said Greg Pon, President, and founder of New Source Technology. "This event provides us with the opportunity to showcase our latest innovations in laser and photonics technology and connect with other industry leaders.”

New Source Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of critical laser and electro-optic components with a special emphasis on laser pump cavities, YAG laser rods, flash lamps, optics, and capacitor charging power supplies. New Source Technology has been serving the laser market for over 25 years and has developed a strong global presence in the industry.

Laser World of Photonics will take place at the Messe Munich in Munich, Germany. New Source Technology will be exhibiting in Hall B2 booth 550/9. For more information contact sales@newsourcetechnology.com or go to newsourcetechnology.com