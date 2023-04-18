LUISA MIRELLA PLANCHER: THE POWER OF UNITING PEOPLE

Discover the remarkable impact of uniting people towards a common goal in Luisa Mirella Plancher’s “The Strength of the Nation.”
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world struggles with complicated global issues that frequently defy traditional answers, one woman offers a different approach: a religious solution.
Author Luisa Mirella Plancher proposes in her book "The Strength of the Nation" that by adopting a spiritual outlook and putting God at the center of everything, America may become a leader in the pursuit of peace and a light of hope for humanity. Plancher gives a compelling vision for how America might restore its glory and encourage other countries to do the same, drawing on her experience in political science, social work, and education. She discusses her own path and urges readers to join her in a daring mission to reclaim America through her unique perspective as an Italian immigrant who fell in love with the country. This is done not just for the benefit of the nation but for the good of all the nations across the globe. This book is a must-read for those who believe in the ability of faith, nationalism, and the human spirit to do great things.
In 1970, she fulfilled her dream and married her husband, Luigi Plancher. She recalled how America supported Italy during World War II and was grateful for the kindness shown to her when she arrived in America. Luisa earned a degree in education and later pursued a career in social work—while pursuing her passion for writing.
Don't forget to save the date for April 22nd and 23rd! You won't want to miss out on the chance to explore "The Strength of the Nation" by Luisa Mirella Plancher at the highly anticipated LA Times Festival of Books in 2023. The book will be showcased at the Olympus Story House Booth #034!
Discover more about the talented writer, Luisa Mirella Plancher, by checking out her videos on YouTube!
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
