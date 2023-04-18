AMANDA HUMES: WHEN ANGELS AND DEMONS COLLIDE

Dive into the epic love story of two unlikely lovers, Meg and Len, as they challenge the norms of their respective worlds. Can their love conquer all?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world of angels and demons, where allegiances are everything and passion is forbidden, two unlikely lovers find themselves entangled in a dangerous affair. "Rules for Dating a Fallen Angel: The Get" by Amanda Humes is a captivating romance novel that follows the story of Meg, a demon, and Len, an angel, as they embark on a dangerous affair. With secrets threatening to tear them apart and a baby that could either bring chaos or an alliance between the two, Meg and Len must fight for their love against all odds. Will their love be enough to overcome the forces that seek to tear them apart?
Amanda Humes was born into a blended family and is the youngest of seven children. In 2000, she graduated from Southern Community College with an AA degree, and in 2016, she graduated with honors from American Public University with a BA in English. Amanda worked at Walmart as a cashier since 2008, and in 2020, she survived colon cancer.
Don't forget to save the dates April 22nd and 23rd on your calendar! You wouldn't want to miss the chance to delve into the sizzling romance novel "Rules for Dating a Fallen Angel: The Get" at the highly-anticipated LA Times Festival of Books 2023. The book will be showcased at the Olympus Story House Booth #034. See you there!
