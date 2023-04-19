Brandmotion to Demonstrate SmartHUD with Safety Cloud® Digital Alerts at ITS America Conference and Expo

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandmotion, LLC today announced a collaboration with HAAS Alert to make warnings from Safety Cloud available to every driver and every vehicle. Brandmotion will demonstrate its SmartHUD concept – a universal vehicle warning system for digital services such as digital alerting - at the ITS America Conference and Expo in Dallas Texas from April 24-27, 2023 in Brandmotion’s booth #1237.
Brandmotion is the recognized leader in retrofit solutions for improving vehicle safety and is the leader in providing connected vehicle integration products and solutions to Smart Cities and agencies nationwide. Brandmotion has provided advanced driver hazard warnings to cities since 2016 and retrofit Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) through its nationwide dealer network since 2010. Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert is the leading connected safety platform for emergency fleets, incident responders, work zones, and other things on the road, delivering advance warning digital alerts to drivers when hazards are ahead.
Connected Vehicle technology has been proposed by the USDOT as the best way to address the chronic death toll on America’s roadways, with an estimated 46,000 lives lost and a record estimated 7,500 pedestrians killed at intersections in 20221. Vehicle manufacturers and leading city managers and state transportation agencies are seeking to deploy connected vehicle technology to reduce vehicle crashes and fatalities and improve pedestrian safety.
“HAAS Alert has successfully achieved OEM-level integrations for Safety Cloud into several OEM infotainment systems, and while this is a great step forward for addressing new vehicles, Brandmotion through its SmartHUD visual warning system is focused on the 280 million vehicles currently on the road with the opportunity to make life-saving impact sooner” stated Jeff Varick, CEO and Founder of Brandmotion.
Equally significantly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has demonstrated that older vehicles without the level of advanced safety technology of newer vehicles experience a dramatically increased fatality risk, creating significant equity issues across the socioeconomic spectrum.
“There’s been a tremendous amount of energy being driven nationally to address equity in transportation, and we believe that equal access to vehicle safety – regardless of vehicle age and type - is a critical component to the equity conversation” said Cory Hohs, CEO and Founder of HAAS Alert.
At ITS America Conference and Expo, Brandmotion will demonstrate its SmartHUD product concept, a driver warning system for visually and audibly displaying digital safety alerts. In addition to Ambulance and Police warnings, Brandmotion will highlight real time construction zone and pedestrian alerts through a lifelike driving simulator.
About Brandmotion
Since 2005, Brandmotion has been working continuously to reduce the number of lives lost on the nations’ roads due to vehicle crashes. Specializing in the design, integration, and distribution of emerging automotive safety technology, Brandmotion is a recognized leader in retrofit safety technology for vehicle fleets, government agencies and consumers. Learn more at www.brandmotion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About HAAS Alert
HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud vehicle communication network delivers digital alerts from emergency response and other fleets to nearby drivers, vehicles, and infrastructure. Learn more at haasalert.com.
