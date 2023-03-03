Brandmotion Showcases Advanced Safety Technology at NTEA Work Truck Week 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandmotion, a leading provider of vehicle safety solutions, is excited to announce its participation in NTEA Work Truck Week 2023 on March 7-10 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Brandmotion will be located at Booth #667, where they will be showcasing the latest enhancements of advanced safety technology.
Lucas Frank, President & COO of Brandmotion, states, "At Brandmotion, we're committed to driving innovation and progress in the vehicle safety solutions industry. We're excited to showcase our latest product launches at NTEA Work Truck Week 2023, where attendees can experience firsthand the benefits of our cutting-edge solutions. By equipping today's vehicles with tomorrow's technology, Brandmotion helps reduce vehicle downtime and lower insurance costs while increasing driver safety and improving profitability for businesses."
Brandmotion's vast portfolio of safety solutions provide drivers with a clear understanding of their surroundings and potential obstacles, ensuring safety for both the driver and the vehicle. NTEA Work Truck Week 2023 is the ideal platform for Brandmotion to demonstrate its innovative safety solutions and connect with industry professionals.
Attendees can visit Booth #667 at the Work Truck Week Expo to learn more about Brandmotion and see their latest technology in action. Brandmotion is also proud to partner with Morgan Truck Body, LLC, a leading manufacturer of commercial truck bodies and equipment, which will showcase Brandmotion safety technology on their vehicles at the event. Attendees can visit Morgan Truck Body, LLC at Booth #909 to see how Brandmotion technology can be integrated seamlessly into their vehicles with Morgan's Situational Awareness Packages.
For more information, please contact:
Brandmotion
41100 Bridge St, Novi, MI 48375
Phone: (734) 619-1250
Website: www.brandmotion.com
Brandon Bahr - Head of Sales and Marketing
Brandmotion LLC
+1 734-619-1250
info@brandmotion.com